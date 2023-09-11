Dubois Town Council to consider pickleball court construction agreement during regular meeting Wednesday

The Dubois Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Council Chambers at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem Street.

The agenda includes a progress report from Moose Willow Soap Co. and the Dubois Chamber of Commerce regarding the half percent sales tax for economic development.

The council will also hear a status report on the Dubois Municipal Airport taxi-lane extension.

Advertisement

Action items Tuesday include an ordinance amending the town code to add western water hemlock as a nuisance weed.

The council will also consider approving four resolutions, for:

-a Wyoming Department of Transportation Highway Safety High Visibility Enforcement grant

-a proposal for a pickleball court in Dubois Town Park

-realignment of the fiscal year 2022-2023 department budgets

-an application for transportation, utility systems, telecommunications and facilities on federal lands and property

Other items on Wednesday’s agenda include:

-a change order and final pay application for the Horse Creek Road fire hydrant replacement project

-an agreement for construction of a pickleball court

-a road and utility right-of-way easement for the corner of Horse Creek Road and the highway

-a $1,820 change order for the Barber Street sewer extension project

-a donation to the Dubois Police Department

-three payments for the Dubois Municipal Airport taxi-lane extension

-a memorandum of understanding with Fremont County for supplemental law enforcement and primary dispatch services

-a temporary catering permit for a Business After Hours event Sept. 14

-accounts payable, TAD funds payables, and the July 2023 financial report

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance, and past meeting minutes are available here.

Advertisement

For more information call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.