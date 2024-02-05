More

    Dubois School Board to continue business roundtable discussion during Tuesday work session

    Katie Roenigk
    Katie Roenigk
    FCSD #2 Admin Building (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    The Fremont County School District 2 (Dubois) Board of Trustees will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, in the Board Room at the District Administration Building, 700 N. First St. in Dubois.

    The agenda includes two items:
    -an adult education update
    -a business roundtable discussion

    The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the district’s Facebook page, where past meeting recordings are available.

    Advertisement

    For more information, call FCSD 2 at (307) 455-5545.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.