Dubois School Board to continue business roundtable discussion during Tuesday work session

The Fremont County School District 2 (Dubois) Board of Trustees will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, in the Board Room at the District Administration Building, 700 N. First St. in Dubois.

The agenda includes two items:

-an adult education update

-a business roundtable discussion

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the district’s Facebook page, where past meeting recordings are available.

Advertisement

For more information, call FCSD 2 at (307) 455-5545.