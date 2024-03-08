Dubois’ only daycare about to close; non-profit child care center in the works

(Dubois, WY) – Dubois’ only daycare is on the cusp of closing, and a grassroots initiative is being formed to create a non-profit child care center. The non-profit organizers are meeting on Monday, March 11, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Dubois Town Hall.

Dubois resident and town councilmember Amanda Ysen is one of the grassroots organizers. She said the biggest thing they are looking for right now is people willing to help, even those who may not need the child care.

“Anyone who’s willing to help to step up and do something is super important,” she said.

Ysen works at the school and said there has been an increase in elementary enrollment, especially in pre-k and preschool.

“If small families can’t stay because they don’t have daycare, that hurts our community,” she said. “We need them to stay. We need places for them to have options so that they can be viable and stay.”

They are currently looking to develop a non-profit board of at least seven active members to spread out the work. The last non-profit daycare in Dubois was open for over a decade but only had a board of three members, which proved to not be enough.

For more information, contact Ysen or Nancy Dixon. Their info is on the flyer below.

