Dubois 4th of July Parade celebrates Freedom, American Patriotism with spectacular display of 28 military vehicles

(Dubois, WY) – The Dubois, Wyoming 4th of July parade, renowned as one of the most patriotic events in the region, promises a truly special celebration of our nation’s freedom. This year, the parade will feature an impressive showcase of 28 military vehicles, proudly displayed in honor of the sacrifices that have shaped our great country.

“The 4th of July is a momentous day for all Americans, serving as a reminder of our hard-fought freedom and unwavering commitment to the values of liberty, justice, and peace,” stated Dan Starks, the proud owner of the remarkable collection of military vehicles. “Through this parade, we pay homage to those who have selflessly contributed to the building of our nation, and we come together to strengthen our dedication to these timeless ideals.”

The parade begins at 2 p.m. Spectators will be treated to a stunning display of various military vehicles, including tanks, jeeps, half-tracks and trucks. And a diverse array of floats, horses, fire trucks, and tractors will also grace the parade route.

Designed as a fun-filled and family-friendly event, the Dubois 4th of July parade offers an enjoyable experience for everyone to revel in. In addition to the parade, many other activities will be scheduled throughout the day. Starting at 10:30 a.m., the Dubois Town Park will host the Kiwanis Kids’ Games. Before the parade, the Grace Awana Ministry will also organize Pre-Parade Kids’ Games. Following the parade, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the St. Thomas Episcopal Church will extend a warm invitation to an enchanting ice cream social. As the sun sets, a breathtaking fireworks display will illuminate the Dubois sky, concluding the day’s festivities in grand style.

For those with a deeper interest in military history, visitors to the area are encouraged to explore the National Museum of Military Vehicles, located eight miles southeast of Dubois. While the museum will remain closed on July 4 so that its staff can assist with the Dubois parade, it will be open to the public throughout the summer, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, offering an extensive showcase of additional military vehicles and artifacts with free daily tours.

Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to honor our nation’s heritage, immerse yourself in the patriotic spirit, and make lasting memories. We look forward to celebrating Independence Day with you in Dubois!

You can learn more about The National Museum of Military Vehicles at NMMV.org

