(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be another dry and warm day.

Breezy conditions will bring critical fire weather to portions of Natrona and Johnson Counties, with a red flag warning issued for southeast Fremont County.

Mainly dry and warm weather continues through Friday with cooler and wetter conditions for later this weekend.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 70’s and 80’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s.