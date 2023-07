(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, drier conditions are in store for Sunday, with isolated thunderstorms expected mainly along the Wyoming/Montana state line.

Temperatures will be warmer, but closer to seasonal normals, marking the beginning of a warming trend for the first half of the week, with hot temperatures developing Monday.

Highs will be in the 70’s and 80’s today, with lows tonight in the 50’s.

h/t NWSR