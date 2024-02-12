Don’t miss out on Discover Day at Central Wyoming College!

High School Juniors and Seniors from near and far are invited to Discover Day! Experience being a Rustler by asking staff and faculty questions, interacting with current students, going on a campus tour, and participating in general sessions.
Date: Wednesday, February 21st
Time: Check-in at 8:30 AM
Place: CWC Robert A. Peck Arts Center
Topics and sessions include:
- Scholarships
- Housing and Student Life
- Free Lunch
- Campus Tours
- Meet a Rustler Student Panel
- Parent and Counselor Session
- Student Support Services
- Pathways to Possibilities – Meet the faculty of your chosen major
REGISTER AT WWW.CWC.EDU/DISCOVER.
Questions? Contact us at [email protected] or call (307) 855-2115.
If you are a school that is planning on bringing a bus of students please still have your students register but also please contact us so we can make sure your students stay together during sessions and lunch.
Be sure to also check out our virtual tours, which feature our academic departments and on-campus housing.
Can’t make it to Discover Day? Contact us and we’ll help set up a campus tour.
Tentative Schedule: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Starting in Arts Center
- Check-In: 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM
- Welcome – 9:00 AM -9:45 AM
- Academic Fair – 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Campus Tours – 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Parent Session – 11:15 AM – 12:00 PM
- Free lunch – 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Information Sessions – 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- Prize giveaways – 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM