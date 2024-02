Don’t miss out on Discover Day at Central Wyoming College!

High School Juniors and Seniors from near and far are invited to Discover Day! Experience being a Rustler by asking staff and faculty questions, interacting with current students, going on a campus tour, and participating in general sessions.

Date: Wednesday, February 21st

Time: Check-in at 8:30 AM

Place: CWC Robert A. Peck Arts Center

Topics and sessions include:

Scholarships

Housing and Student Life

Free Lunch

Campus Tours

Meet a Rustler Student Panel

Parent and Counselor Session

Student Support Services

Pathways to Possibilities – Meet the faculty of your chosen major

REGISTER AT WWW.CWC.EDU/DISCOVER.

Questions? Contact us at [email protected] or call (307) 855-2115.

If you are a school that is planning on bringing a bus of students please still have your students register but also please contact us so we can make sure your students stay together during sessions and lunch.

Be sure to also check out our virtual tours, which feature our academic departments and on-campus housing.

Can’t make it to Discover Day? Contact us and we’ll help set up a campus tour.

Tentative Schedule: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Starting in Arts Center