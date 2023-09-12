Degenfelder to visit Fremont County School District #6 while on Tour of Excellence

(Pavillion, WY) – Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder is traveling the state in September and October on a Tour of Excellence.

The visits align with Degenfelder’s WDE Strategic Plan, released earlier this year, furthering the initiative on valuing and supporting teachers. The Tour of Excellence will feature five school districts identified to be excelling in special education, Career and Technical Education (CTE), art excellence, civic excellence, and personalized learning – also the focus of each district’s selected District Teacher of the Year. Throughout the visits, the Superintendent will highlight the work of individual schools and in the classroom by exceptional educators across the state.

“I am excited to visit these districts and witness firsthand the great work being done to support and educate Wyoming’s children,” Degenfelder said. “I’m confident that we will learn from each interaction and work together to have the most transparent, efficient, and excellent education system in the nation.”

Degenfelder kicked off the visits with Albany County School District #1, where three schools showcased their special education programs. She then traveled to Weston County School District #7 to observe personalized learning in action and the CTE program.

“We are very excited to have Superintendent Degenfelder in Upton as part of the Tour of Excellence,” said Weston County School District #7 Superintendent Clark Coberly. “As a small district, we strive to meet the individual needs of our students using a Personalized Learning approach and by offering a wide array of career-based programs. In doing so, we hope to show that there are many paths to attain excellence.”

The tour will also include stops at Park County School District #6, Sublette County School District #1, and Fremont County School District #6.