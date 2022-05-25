CWC offers summer backpacking expeditions for Middle & High school students

CENTRAL WYOMING COLLEGE OFFERS SUMMER BACKPACKING EXPEDITIONS

for Middle and High School Students with CWC Lander & Alpine Science Institute



Lander, WY—Central Wyoming College Lander and Alpine Science Institute will lead two backpacking expeditions for middle and high school students as part of their community education and recreation courses this summer.

Camp Popo Agie is a week-long camp for students entering the 6th to 8th grades. The camp will take place July 17 through 23 at the CWC Alpine Science Institute. Campers will take on outdoor rock climbing, mountain biking, canoeing, fly-fishing, painting on canvas, and archery.

The Power Up Expedition is a six-day backpacking expedition into the Wind River Mountains for students entering 9th – 12th grades. Running June 20 through 25, this trip will push students’ boundaries while building their physical and emotional confidence. They will learn how to work with a group and experience real-life leadership opportunities. Students will experience hands-on learning, giving them independence and freedom from their day-to-day front country life. Students will challenge themselves by trail cooking, setting up a tent, fishing, map-reading, and so much more. They’ll enjoy new skills like plant and animal ID, basic first aid, and Leave No Trace©. These skills will leave students wanting more opportunities to challenge themselves!

Both courses will be led by CWC Outdoor Education and Leadership Adjunct Instructor and Senior NOLS Instructor, Stacy Wells. Stacy has more than 20 years of experience teaching and leading students in the outdoors.

To see the full summer schedule or to register for these or any other summer offerings, please visit: https://www.cwc.edu/lander/lander-community-enrichment/

Scholarships are available for both courses. Please contact CWC Lander at 307-332-3394 or [email protected] for more information.