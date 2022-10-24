CWC course schedules for spring are now available

Central Wyoming College’s spring course schedule is now available for interested students and early registration for the Spring Semester begins on November 1st.

CWC now offers a Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Organizational Management and Leadership and Eary Childhood Education. Other new coursework at Central Wyoming College aims to contribute to an ongoing revision of the nation’s food systems.

To support a changing meat economy, Central Wyoming College’s meat science initiative is training a new generation of butchers in meat processing and marketing-supported by small to mid-scale, locally-minded meat enterprises.

Other courses are offered by outreach on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Arapaho language is just one of the offered classes. The Wind River Tribal College is located in Ethete and offers many CWC courses. High School Equivalency and Computer Application courses are being held at the Frank B Wise Building in Fort Washakie. Look below to see the courses available on the Reservation.

Ray Youngchief, an Arapaho Language Teacher at Wyoming Indian and a full-time student was recently interviewed by CWC.

Where are you from?

Ethete, Wy

Why did you choose CWC?

It’s close to home and close to work.

Favorite thing about the college?

The TRiO program. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be where I am at.

The best thing you’ve learned this year?

I learned so much from CWC, but one thing that I’ll always remember is that it’s okay to ask for help if you don’t know something.

Future plans?

Finish the BAS program I am enrolled in and move on to a graduate program.

Ray is taking control of his future and so can you!

Ready to make it happen? Take the first step by checking out the spring course schedule today!