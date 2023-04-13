CWC Board Meeting will be held on April 19th

Sponsored by Central Wyoming College
CWC Riverton Campus (County 10)

The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will begin at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the CWC campus and by Zoom video teleconference.

To join the ZOOM meeting, use this link: https://cwc-edu.zoom.us/j/3078552162
For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#

The 6:30 pm meeting will be preceded by a 5:30 pm executive session regarding personnel in the Intertribal Center Conference Room (ITEC 121).

For the full agenda, click here.

