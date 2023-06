(Crowheart, WY) – The new season of the History Channel’s show Alone drops on June 8 (9PM ET/8 Central), and this time two of the contestants are from Wyoming; one is from Fremont County.

Cade Cole, a hunting guide, from Crowheart, and Jodi Rose, owner of Wild River Tables, from Worland.

They join eight others who braved the wilderness of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada for a $500,000 prize. This season is claiming to be the toughest one yet, according to the History Channel.

