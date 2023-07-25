County Stars Shine in WCA All-Star Game

The South had a solid squad for the annual Wyoming Coaches Association Boy’s All-Star game but the North had the answer in an 80-71 win that featured high-flying dunks, blocks, and fast-paced action. Wylie Shearer drove in on a fast break – h/t Libby Ngo

Fremont County was well represented on the North squad with Brenon Stauffenberg of Lander, Wylie Shearer from Wind River, and Dubois guard Ryan Wells. Ryan Wells challenged a shot – h/t Libby Ngo

Stauffenberg paced the North effort with a game-high 19 points. He was joined in double figures by Kamden Niemann of Cody and Carter Clark from Worland.

A pair of Cheyenne East players led the South with Garet Schlabs and Kysay Jolley scoring 17 and 15 points respectively. Brennon Stauffenberg tried to block a reverse layup – h/t Libby Ngo

Shearer had a great game as well, finishing with nine points. He will continue his basketball career at Arizona Christian College next fall. Ryan Wells fired from beyond the arc in opening period acton – h/t Libby Ngo

Wells, the state’s leading scorer in all four classifications will remain in Fremont County, playing for the Central Wyoming College Rustlers.