(Fremont County, WY) – Wyatt Burichka and Jerrad Anderson return with their weekly local sports show. This episode, they do a deep dive when it comes to all five state championship football games.

Wyatt chats with both coaches involved in the 1A 9-man title game, Wind River’s Rod Frederick and Big Piney’s Jeromy Moffat.

Catch their full championship preview in the player below or searching for the County 10 Sports Podcast on all major podcast platforms!

Advertisement