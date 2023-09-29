County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – September 29, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Buffalo, Gabriella, 23, Riverton, Fremont County Arrest Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officer determined the family dispute was verbal only but one of those present, Gabriella Buffalo, 23 yoa from Riverton had an active Fremont County arrest warrant and she was taken into custody.”

Littlewhiteman, Brittney, 33, Saint Stephens, Domestic Abuse, Available Narrative: “Brittney Littlewhiteman, 33 yoa from Saint Stephens had returned to the residence where she had committed an act of Domestic violence earlier where she had struck and bit a 66 yoa male household member a number of times leaving scratches, bruising and swelling. She was arrested for Domestic abuse.”

John, Cody, 43, Fort Washakie, Riverton City Warrant, Available Narrative: “RP states he thinks one of his guests assaulted the guest’s wife; the subj were arguing and he left with blood all over his t-shirt – Officers contacted those involved and none of them, including the victim, knew anything about the assault. One of those present, Cody John, 43 yoa from Fort Washakie had a Riverton City warrant and he was arrested.”

Shongutsie, Lincey, 24, Arapahoe, Violation of Protection Order, Available Narrative: “Officers could not find any physical evidence of the assault but when they gained entry into the residence they found Lincey Shongutsie, 24 yoa from Arapahoe hiding in a bedroom closet. His presence at that location violated a protection order and he was arrested”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Stab/Gunshot: 1000 Blk of Rendezvous Rd, 1:58 PM, Available Narrative: “2 subj were shooting at each other, both are injured, and each has a weapon – This was an agency assist on the part of the Riverton Police Department.”

Theft (Larceny): 400 Blk N 7 St E, 6:52 PM, Available Narrative: “Rps bicycle was stolen from his shed – The shed had a padlock on it but it was not locked. Blue specialized bicycle of unknown make valued at $900 was missing. A report was taken.”