County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – September 26, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Social media comments have been disabled for all Law Enforcement Log posts.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; REDDI – Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately; RP – Reporting Party, UTL – Unable To Locate

Riverton Police Department Arrests:

Goggle, Cassandra, 51, Kinnear, Public Intoxication, Riverton Warrant, No Narrative Available

Jaure, Levon, 40, Riverton, DWUI, No Narrative Available

Brown, Sherry, 37, Ethete, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: “Sherry Brown, 37 yoa from Ethete was arrested for Domestic Battery after officers determined she had assaulted a 19 yoa male household member with a chair hitting him several times on the head, arms and shoulder. EMS transported the male to the hospital with a cut under his left eye and lumps and abrasions”

Riverton Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N 1st Street, 7:01 AM, Available Narrative: license plate was stolen from back of RP”s vehicle; a report was taken and the plate # was entered into NCIC

Vicious Animal: Roosevelt Ave., 11:34 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a dog charged her and her dogs; dog owner was cited for dog at large as previous warnings had been issued

Tobacco Problem: W Sunset Drive, 1:26 PM, Available Narrative: 14 yoa Riverton juvenile was cited for tobacco

Tobacco Problem: Major Ave., 2:37 PM, Available Narrative: two 13 year old Riverton juveniles were cited for tobacco

Dead Body: E Madison Ave., 4:46 PM, Available Narrative: a male was found deceased in his home when the RP went to check on him after not hearing from him for a day; Coroner notified