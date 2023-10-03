County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 3, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Howell, Jeremiah, 25, Riverton, Public Intoxication, 2 City Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised subject was rolling around on the ground after falling

Agency Assist: Cowboy Lane, 9:54 PM, Available Narrative: Report pending

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vandalism: E Main Street, 9:30 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised building had been tagged again; “Nature change from PROP DESTRUCTION to VANDALISM – Black spray paint graffiti to the south side of the building – Estimated cost to paint over was given at $50 and a report was taken”

Vandalism: N Federal Blvd., 1:24 PM, Available Narrative: “Cement base for business sign was spray painted with black spray paint. Cost to paint over the graffiti was estimated at $50 and a report was taken”

Citizen Assist: Valley View Road, 2:18 PM, Available Narrative: 2 RP’s advised of a subject in the middle of the road; “Responding officer recognized the 32 yoa male from previous contacts and determined he was extremely intoxicated. EMS was requested but was not able to respond and so the officer loaded the fellow into his police car and took him to the hospital where he was admitted”