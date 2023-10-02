County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 2, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Duran, Quinn, 32, Saint Stephens, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised a woman was trying to talk to an unresponsive male; “Due to his apparent extreme intoxication Quinn Duran, 32 yoa from Saint Stephens was taken to the hospital where he was cleared medically at which point he was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .478”

Spoonhunter, Julian, 34, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: “RPD WARRANT – Officer checked two individuals who were “Sleeping” in the Pershing street park and found that one of them, Julian Spoonhunter, 34 yoa from Riverton had a Riverton City warrant and he was arrested with a BAC of .360″

Fox, Richelle, 45, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, No Narrative Available

Senn, Devin, 30, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol saw an individual later identified as Devin Senn, 30 yoa from Riverton sitting next to the roadway and upon further investigation found him to be intoxicated and arrested him for that offense”

St Clair, Deidray, 27, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: “Deidray St Clair, 27 yoa from Riverton was contacted after he dashed across North Federal Blvd and was almost hit by a Riverton Police car whereupon he was found to have an active Riverton City warrant. He was arrested”

Monroe, Virgil, 58, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying by a fire hydrant; “Officers located and identified Virgil Monroe, 58 yoa from Riverton and when routine checks revealed he had a Riverton City warrant they arrested him”

Crispin, Aleeah, 49, Ethete, Criminal Entry, Available Narrative: “Officer conducted an extra patrol on a vacant house and saw signs of activity inside and investigated further. After all was said and done Aleeah Crispin,49 yoa from Ethete, Victoria Moss, 63 yoa from Ethete, Michelle Crispin, 44 yoa from Casper and Robert Willow 43 yoa from Riverton were all arrested for Criminal Entry and Benjamin Aragon, 37 yoa from Riverton was cited for Criminal Entry”

King, Kurtys, 45, Riverton, Available Narrative: “Officer stopped to assist a FCSO deputy who was talking with Kurtys King, 45 yoa from Riverton and when it was determined he had a Riverton Municipal warrant he arrested him”

Miller, Mack, 63, Riverton, Available Narrative: “Officer contacted Mack Miller, 63 yoa from Riverton and determined he had driven to that location. Mister Miller failed field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for DWUI of prescription medications”

Blackburn, Marsha, 36, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officers on patrol recognized Marsha Blackburn, 36 yoa from Riverton who they knew had an active Riverton Municipal warrant and arrested her on that”

McLeod, Evelynn, 20, Arapahoe, County Warrant, 4 Municipal Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised of loud vehicle; “Officers located the vehicle and it’s occupants were identified. When routine checks were run it was found that two if them had warrants: Evelynn McLeod, 20 yoa from Arapahoe had a Fremont County warrant and 4 Riverton Municipal warrants and Jose Mendoza, 27 yoa from Arapahoe had a felony Fremont County warrant. They were both arrested”

Mendoza, Jose, 27, Arapahoe, Available Narrative: RP advised of loud vehicle; “Officers located the vehicle and it’s occupants were identified. When routine checks were run it was found that two if them had warrants: Evelynn McLeod, 20 yoa from Arapahoe had a Fremont County warrant and 4 Riverton Municipal warrants and Jose Mendoza, 27 yoa from Arapahoe had a felony Fremont County warrant. They were both arrested”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fire Department Assist: Concorde Ave., 12:35 PM, Available Narrative: Bathroom ceiling fan caught fire; assist provided

PD Accident: W Sunset Drive, 3:34 PM, Available Narrative: “1997 Turquoise Chevrolet pick up truck versus a gray 2014 Mazda. The 17 yoa male driver of the Mazda was found to be at fault for excessive speed and cutting across lanes in the parking lot. Both vehicles were towed from the scene”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 7:39 PM, Available Narrative: ” Involvements show that a Troy Gothard, 46 yoa from Riverton was cited for shoplifting but there are no details yet in the report as to what was stolen or what the circumstances were”

MIP/MUI: N Federal Blvd., 1:12 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised intoxicated juveniles were in the area asking for money; “The juveniles were located and contacted and citations were issued: Memphis Eagle, 18 yoa from Riverton who claimed to have had “One beer” had a BAC of .237. A 13 yoa girl had a BAC of .046 and a 17 yoa Riverton girl had a BAC 0f .163. All were cited and later released to responsible parties”

Fight: Edith Street, 5:31 AM, Available Narrative: “When officers arrived on scene a fight was just breaking up. After interviewing those involved Charlyn Garcia, 22 yoa from Ethete and Ghenice Medicinecloud, 22 yoa from Riverton were each cited for Disturbance – Fighting in Public in Public”

Indecent Exposure: E Fremont Ave., 10:23 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised subject was urinated right in front of her and her kids; “Donald Villa, 53 yoa from Riverton was cited for Urinating in Public”