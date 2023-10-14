County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 13, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

No Arrests Reported

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Warrant Service: N Federal Blvd., 11:43 AM, Available Narrative: Artissa Warren, 21 yoa from Kinnear was served a City Warrant in Riverton Municipal court

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 12:26 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised purse was stolen along with items inside; “Purse had been turned in to lost and found but a checkbook, gift card and $80 was missing. A report was taken”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 1:15 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of wallet theft, had video; report pending

Theft: W Main Street, 2:17 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised subject stole $208 in shoes, “report pending with a 21 yoa female listed as a suspect in the involvements”

Controlled Substance: S Federal Blvd., 9:46 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that a subject barged into a room; “While investigating the above incident Joseph Leftbear, 32 yoa from Riverton was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and was cited for that”

Controlled Substance: Eagle Drive, 2:45 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised “neighbors are making a lot of noise sounds like they are fighting, actively going on;” “While investigating the noise complaint officers smelled marijuana smoke in the apartment and Gerald Smith, 62 yoa from Riverton admitted to having just used. He was cited for use of marijuana”