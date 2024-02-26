County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 26, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Lovato, Meliyo, 20, Riverton, Probation Violation, Possession of Marijuana, Available Narrative: “At the request of Probation & Parole Meliyo Lovato, 20 yoa from Riverton was arrested for violation of conditions of his probation by being in possession of a 12 gauge shotgun and he was also charged with possession of marijuana”

Merta, Tricia, 29, Riverton, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who refused to leave; “Tricia Merta, 49 yoa from Riverton was arrested for trespassing when, after being asked to leave several times by responding officers to leave she still refused to do so”

Higham, Mason, 39, Idaho, Lincoln County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an erratic driver; “The driver of the truck was contacted and was not DWUI but Mason Higham, 39 yoa from Idaho did have a Lincoln County warrant for Failure to Appear and was arrested”

Addison, Chyna, 33, Riverton, Child Endangering, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who wasn’t breathing; “Officers arrived to find a 17 yoa Riverton girl, who was breathing, highly intoxicated to the point it was necessary to transport her by EMS to the hospital. Other children present were also intoxicated: 15 yoa girl with a BAC of .084 and a 12 yoa boy with a BAC of .171. In addition the apartment was filthy with garbage, trash and cat feces strewn throughout. The only adult present, Chynna Addison, 33 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Child Endangering with a BAC of .380”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Forest Drive, 4:16 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of items stolen from her apartment; “Report taken of theft of a 75″ SamSung TV valued at $800 and a Hart vacuum valued at $150”