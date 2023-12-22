County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 22, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Addison, Bazil, 18, Riverton, MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of noise that sounded like fighting; “Officers contacted those involved and determined the dispute had been verbal. However Bazil Addison, 18 yoa from Riverton had been drinking and was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .109 and Stella Duran, 30 yoa from Ethete had a Fremont County warrant and she too was taken into custody”

Duran, Stella, 30, Ethete, County Warrant, Available Narrative: see above

Headley, Mary, 21, Kinnear, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RPD was advised a subject had alaceration to his hand, was jumped by someone at the bar; “Officer interviewed the 35 yoa victim at the hospital and got his information. He then went to the bar in question and reviewed their surveillance footage and found that neither the victim nor his described assailants were in any of the video. Several hours later officers contacted a number of individuals who might have been involved and after running routine checks arrested Mary Headly, 21 yoa from Kinnear on an outstanding Riverton Municipal warrant and Janelle Bell, 28 yoa from Riverton who also had a Riverton warrant. In a search incident to her arrest Bell was found to be in possession of two hypodermic needles with methamphetamine residue and she was also charged with that. Investigation into the original stabbing continues”

Bell, Janelle, 28, Riverton, City Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Available Narrative: see above

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

None