County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 21, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Lawson, Amy, 27, Arapahoe, City Warrant, Available Narrative: “Amy Lawson, 27 yoa from Arapahoe was served a City Warrant in Riverton Municipal court”

King, Bernard, 58, Ethete, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject they didn’t want at the premises; “Officer contacted Bernard King, 58 yoa from Ethete and arrested him on a Fremont County warrant and issued him a No Trespass notice for the residence”

Duran, Leo, 29, Riverton, US Marshal’s Warrant, Available Narrative: “While investigating another incident an officer saw and recognized Leo Duran, 29 yoa from Riverton and knew he had a US Marshal’s warrant and arrested him”

Yellowbear, Dillon, 40, Riverton, Probation Revocation Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol observed two individuals walking in Riverton City Park after dark and made contact to advise them that the park was closed after dark. Routine checks on the pair produced a Fremont County arrest warrant for Dillon Yellowbear, 40 yoa from Riverton for probation revocation and he was taken into custody”

Miller, Autumn, 40, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: “An officer responded to the location in reference to warrant service on two individuals. Autumn Miller, 40 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Riverton City warrant and her companion, Loren Harris, 39 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Probation Revocation warrant out of Wisconsin”

Harris, Loren, 39, Riverton, Wisconsin Warrant, Available Narrative: see above

Whiteplume, Samuel, 42, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject, “Samuel Whiteplume, 42 yoa from Riverton was awakened and then arrested on a Fremont County warrant”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: E Fremont Ave., 8:33 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised their laptop was stolen out of a work van; “A backpack containing a laptop computer had been left in an unlocked vehicle in front of the RP’s residence and at some time during the night it had been stolen. A report was taken and a short while later an individual who lived nearby found the backpack and computer abandoned in the rear of his pickup truck”

PI Accident: N Federal Blvd., 12:03 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject bleeding from the head after getting hit by a truck while on a scooter; “Report pending but involvements show that a 33 yoa male from Westminster Colorado was on a Gotrax scooter and the other vehicle involved was a red 2012 Chevrolet truck”