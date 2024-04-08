County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 8, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Burt, David, 33, Shoshoni, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: “David Burt, 33 yoa from Shoshoni was arrested at the request of Probation and Parole for violation of conditions of his probation”

Sunrhodes, Brian, 39, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject refusing to check out; “Brian Sunrhodes, 39 yoa from Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .20”

Terry, Robert, 64, Riverton, Probation Revocation, Available Narrative: None

Overla, Anthony, 38, Riverton, Child Endangerment, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject screaming at a child; “After conducting an on scene investigation responding officers arrested Anthony Overla, 38 yoa from Riverton and Samantha March, 34 yoa from Riverton for Child Endangerment and three children aged 15, 13 and 7 were taken into protective custody”

March, Samantha, 34, Riverton, Child Endangerment, Available Narrative: See above

Medicinecloud, Gheniece, 23, Riverton, Criminal Entry Assault, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject walked into their house, then started screaming when they went out to the porch, refusing to leave; “Residents, who had left their front door unlocked, woke up at 4 AM when they heard someone talking herself in their living room. They then discovered Gheniece Medicinecloud, 23 yoa from Riverton inside and when they tried to remove her she assaulted the 50 yoa male resident. Ms. Medicinecloud was arrested for Criminal Entry and Assault”

Baur, Alison, 31, Hudson, Open Container, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: “Alison Baur, 31 yoa from Hudson was the driver of a vehicle which was stopped for no license plates and was subsequently arrested for Open Container. A search incident to her arrest found her in possession of a small mount of methamphetamine and she was also charged with that. A passenger in the car, Andrew Herbig, 33 yoa from Lander had a Fremont County warrant and he was arrested on that”

Herbig, Andrew, 33, Lander, County Warrant, Available Narrative: See above

Killcrease, Alissa, 23, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject wearing all black walking on the side of the road; “Alyssa Killcrease, 23 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .309”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 7:13 PM, Available Narrative: “Winter Runsclosetothelodge, 35 yoa from Fort Washakie was cited for shoplifting 2 bottles of Knob Creek Whiskey valued at $29.18”

Weapon Offense: Opal Drive, 11:42 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of someone driving around the neighborhood shooting a gun, who shattered the window out of their car; “Several vehicles which had been damaged by a BB gun were located and a report has been initiated with officers seeking surveillance footage of the area for possible further”

Trespassing: E Main Street, 11:38 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject they wanted trespassed; “26 yoa male was issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business”

Eagleroad, Evander, 32, Arapahoe, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officer on routine patrol saw a fellow he recognized as Evander Eagleroad, 32 yoa from Arapahoe standing in Riverton City Park and knew he had an active Fremont County warrant. Mister Eagleroad was arrested on his warrant”

Runaway: W Main Street, 12:06 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they last saw a juvenile 10 hours prior; “A runaway report was taken on a 15 yoa boy and he was placed into NCIC”

Vandalism: E Main Street, 10:18 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a building tagged with green paint; “A report has been started on this but is not yet complete. Damage was estimated at $200”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 12:06 PM, 47, Riverton, Available Narrative: RP advised of theft; “Troy Gothard, 47 yoa from Riverton was cited for Shoplifting $15 worth of Fleischmnn’s vodka”

Fight: Riverton City Park, 5:23 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight near the skate park; report pending