County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 5, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Hill, Russell, 30, Riverton, Disturbing the Peace, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight in City Park; “Officer on patrol saw Russell Hill, 30 yoa from Riverton, shoving a sixteen year old girl in City Park and arrested him for Disturbing the Peace”

Tucker, Kia, 42, Riverton, Probation and Parole, Available Narrative: “Kia Tucker, 42 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a two day hold for Probation & Parole”

Shavehead, Tory, 25, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised of male and female subjects shoving each other and arguing: “Officers located the two and arrested Tory Shavehead, 25 yoa for Domestic Battery when it was determined he had shoved a 23 yoa household member”

Monroe, Virgil, 58, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of people yelling in the alley; “Officers contacted Virgil Monroe, 58 yoa from Riverton and arrested him on an active Riverton Municipal warrant”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Drug Use: W Sunset Drive, 11:05 AM, Available Narrative: “A 14 yoa Riverton girl was cited for possession of marijuana in the form of a THC vape pen and released to her mother”

PD Accident: E Washington Ave. 11:21 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a city bus backed into her vehicle; “The bus was backing from a driveway and struck Chevrolet truck where it was parked across the street. Minor damage to the bus and moderate damage to the Chevrolet – No injuries”

Trespassing: E Lincoln Ave., 1:54 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject “layed out” next to a building; “37 yoa male was awakened and issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business and then moved along”

Burglary: Rainbow Drive, 4:26 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised the door was open when they got home, where they discovered missing items and a hole in the wall; “$50 worth of food was gone and the apartment had been gone through. A report was taken and the area placed on extra patrol”

Indecent Exposure: College Hill Drive, 5:04 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a naked man near an office; “George O’Neal, 73 yoa from Riverton was located, clothed and then cited for Indecent Exposure”

Suspicious Circumstance: College Hill Drive 5:07 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone defecated on her porch; “Report taken”