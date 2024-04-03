County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 3, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Brown, Charles, 27, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping on the sidewalk

Juvenile, 17, Arapahoe, Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol saw a 17 yoa boy from Arapahoe who he knew had an active Fremont County arrest warrant and took him into custody. In a search incident to arrest he was found to be in possession of two loaded syringes which tested positive for methamphetamine and he was charged with possession of that substance”

Height, Tiffany, 30, Riverton, DWUI with a Child Passenger, No Child Restraint, Following Too Close, No Insurance, Available Narrative: RP advised of a two vehicle accident; click here to read more

Oldman, Lawrencia, 22, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of three subjects who stole two pairs of shoes; “Officers located the described vehicle several blocks away and stopped it and identified the occupants. Lawrencia Oldman, 22 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County warrant for Failure to Appear, Leighanna Oldman, 25 yoa from Saint Stephens was arrested Fremont County warrant for Failure to Appear and Maryella Sittingeagle 18 yoa from Saint Stephens was also arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant. Two pair of shoes, which the business had reported as stolen, were recovered from the vehicle but the business had closed and possible citations for shoplifting are pending further information from them when they re-open”

Oldman, Leighanna, 25, Saint Stephens, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: See above

Sittingeagle, Maryella, 18, Saint Stephens, Failure To Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: See above

Badhawk, April, 41, Ethete, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping in the grass, with a bottle of alcohol; “April Badhawk, 41 yoa from Ethete, was located and found to have a BAC of .328. She was taken into custody on a Failure to Appear warrant issued through Riverton Municipal Court”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: s 5th Street East, 8:32 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen vehicle; “Stolen report taken on a gray 2019 Hyundai Elantra Wyoming plate #10-39534”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 9:17 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen phone; “A Samsung Galaxy phone valued at $200 was taken from the center console of an unlocked 2003 brown Buick which had been left parked and unlocked in the business’ parking lot. A report was taken”

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 1:08 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they wanted a subject trespassed; “A 17 yoa Riverton boy was contacted and issued a no trespass notice for the involved business”

Sexual Assault: Riverton, 10:07 PM, Available Narrative: “A report has been taken and an investigation initiated;” no further information available

Theft: College Hill Drive, 6:52 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen vehicle; “A stolen report was taken on a maroon 2005 GMC Yukon, Wyoming plate 10-35634”