County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – November 17-20, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Dorman, Kelley, 60, Riverton, Contempt of Court, Available Narrative: None

Carter, Cody, 38, San Diego, Interference with a Peace Officer, False Identification, Available Narrative: None

Clark, Stephanie, 32, Riverton, Possession of Controlled Substance, Registration Violation, No Proof of Insurance, Contempt of Court Warrant, Available Narrative: None

Gould, Priscilla, 20, Arapahoe, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: None

Oldman Curtis, 54, Riverton, 3 Failure to Appear Warrants, Available Narrative: None

Pfisterer, Keenan, 26, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: None

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft, N Federal Blvd., Riverton, 9:35 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject that stole 2 packages of ribeye steaks

Vicious Animal: Sandy Drive, Riverton, 8:02 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised that neighbor’s dog killed their cat; assisted WRPD

Fight: E Fremont Ave., Riverton, 1:43 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight in front of a bar; assisted RPD

Animal Problem: Oak Street, Shoshoni, 11:33 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised the neighbor’s dog was charging him, so he shot and killed the dog; assisted Shoshoni PD

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 89 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 45 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 5 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 3 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

23 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 4 Driving While Under The Influence, 8 other alcohol related charges, 1 felony charge, and 43 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 150 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 149 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 1 inmate is being housed out of the facility.