(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop today and tomorrow across much of the region.

Much cooler and wetter air will move in for Friday, when snow is possible at elevations as low as 8,000 ft.

Then, warmer and drier air will return to close out the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s. h/t NWSR