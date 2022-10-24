Cool, dry, windy conditions today; more winter weather systems in store this week

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, any remaining morning snow should clear out by early morning.

The rest of Monday features continued cool temperatures, dry conditions, and some gusty winds.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s for most of the county today, with Jeffrey City and Dubois at 38 and 34 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid 20’s to lower 30’s.

The NWSR also warns that a couple more wintry systems are expected to pass through Wyoming this week.