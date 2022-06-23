Congratulations, Charity Sturman – SageWest Employee of the Month

Pictured left to right: John Whiteside, SageWest CEO and Charity Sturman, SageWest Admissions Supervisor.

Please join in congratulating the SageWest June Employee of the Month, Charity Sturman, Admissions Supervisor.

Charity always has a positive attitude to all customers including patients, co-workers, and physicians. She is willing to help in any area including working extra shifts and taking on more tasks. Charity is a great example of teamwork and is quick to provide solutions to team members that are having issues. No matter what is going on, she stays calm, respectful, helpful, and cheerful. Charity leads by example and is a tremendous resource across all departments at SageWest.

“Charity, you are a role model and we are proud to have you on our SageWest team. Congratulations!”

