(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the cooling trend continues today, with gusty winds and scattered snow/rain chances as a cold front sweeps through.

Any snow is unlikely to stick very long, if at all. More chances of precipitation tomorrow.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40’s to mid 50’s for most today, with lows tonight in the mid 20’s.

h/t NWSR