Coffee Time: Sweetwater Against Trafficking holding rummage sale fundraiser this weekend

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with Christal Martin, the founder and executive director of the Sweetwater Against Trafficking (SWAT) group.

SWAT is a “team of people bringing education to our community to fight against human trafficking,” and the group is based out of Green River but serves all of western Wyoming.

SWAT will be in Lander this weekend for a rummage sale fundraiser and informational event.

Advertisement

Martin filled us in on the event, how SWAT got started, and the overall need for more trafficking awareness in the state of Wyoming.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Martin below.





Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.