(Riverton, WY) – According to a post on the City of Riverton Facebook page, a letter being circulated concerning recreational vehicles that appears to be from the City of Riverton is being sent to some Riverton residents.

This item does not have any signatures and has not been distributed by the City of Riverton, and is most likely a scam.



If you have any further questions about the validity of any correspondence, please call City Hall at 307-856-2227.