City of Riverton swears in a new Chief of Police

(Riverton, WY) Riverton’s new Chief of Police Eric Hurtado was officially sworn in by Mayor Tim Hancock at last night’s City Council.

Chief Hurtado had served as Hoonah, Alaska’s Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety. The City of Riverton extended the position to him on Tuesday, March 7, and he began his service on Monday, April 3.

City Administrator Kyle Butterfield introduced Chief Hurtado to the city council and the public before the swearing-in ceremony:

“Mr. Hurtado comes with a vast array of experience. I’ve had the opportunity to work with him over these several months preparing for his first day…and I’ve grown to appreciate him. I think he has a character that will be valuable to our community and I look forward to the leadership he will provide the police department, and know that he believes in being a servant leader as well. On behalf of the Executive Staff, we are very excited to have Mr. Hurtado join our team.” New Chief of Police Eric Hurtado (center left) stands with Captain Wes Romero (center right), Riverton Police Officers, and the City Council. h/t Carol Harper

Chief Hurtado’s wife, Amy, and their children Bentley, Timmy, Colton, Gabby, Emily, and Amelia attended the ceremony. They will be moving from Alaska and settling in Riverton next month. Amy Hurtado fastens the pin on her husband’s lapel in the traditional pinning ceremony after his swearing-in as Chief of Police. h/t Carol Harper