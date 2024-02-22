City of Riverton reminder on sanitation disposal rules

The City of Riverton would like to remind customers of some basic sanitation disposal rules.
Whether it is a residential rollout or a commercial dumpster, the following items can not be placed in the containers:
- Tires
- Appliances
- Furniture
- Electronics
- Construction Materials
- Paint and Chemicals
- Medical Supplies
- Oil and Gas Containers
If any of these items are found to be in the containers, the customer will risk having the containers not emptied, or a fee will be placed on the customer’s utility bill.
If you have items that you are uncertain of, please call 856-3687. Also, be reminded that
residential rollouts must be placed out on the street for pick-up by 7 a.m. on your pick-up day.
Public Notice paid for by the City of Riverton