    City of Riverton reminder on sanitation disposal rules

    Public Notice

    The City of Riverton would like to remind customers of some basic sanitation disposal rules.
    Whether it is a residential rollout or a commercial dumpster, the following items can not be placed in the containers:

    • Tires
    • Appliances
    • Furniture
    • Electronics
    • Construction Materials
    • Paint and Chemicals
    • Medical Supplies
    • Oil and Gas Containers

    If any of these items are found to be in the containers, the customer will risk having the containers not emptied, or a fee will be placed on the customer’s utility bill.

    If you have items that you are uncertain of, please call 856-3687. Also, be reminded that
    residential rollouts must be placed out on the street for pick-up by 7 a.m. on your pick-up day.

