City of Riverton reminder on sanitation disposal rules

The City of Riverton would like to remind customers of some basic sanitation disposal rules.

Whether it is a residential rollout or a commercial dumpster, the following items can not be placed in the containers:

Tires

Appliances

Furniture

Electronics

Construction Materials

Paint and Chemicals

Medical Supplies

Oil and Gas Containers

If any of these items are found to be in the containers, the customer will risk having the containers not emptied, or a fee will be placed on the customer’s utility bill.

If you have items that you are uncertain of, please call 856-3687. Also, be reminded that

residential rollouts must be placed out on the street for pick-up by 7 a.m. on your pick-up day.

Public Notice paid for by the City of Riverton