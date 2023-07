All City of Riverton offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day.

If your Residential Garbage, Yard Waste and Recycling is normally picked up on Tuesday it will be picked up on Wednesday, July 5th.

Please remember your containers must be out by 7 a.m.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 307-856-3687.

Public Notice paid for by the City of Riverton