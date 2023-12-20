Chiefs roll over Cougars at Pavillion

The Chiefs wrapped up the 2023 portion of the season in convincing fashion at Pavillion Tuesday night, blasting the home standing Cougars 85-50 behind 14 3-point shots. The win caps a grueling five day period that saw Wyoming Indian play four tournament games in Sheridan County on Friday and Saturday before returning home for the quick trip across the big hill to Wind River.
Wyoming Indian dropped their first two games of the season at the Foothills Classic played at Tongue River and Big Horn.
Tongue River edged the Chiefs 60-54 last weekend, and Wright avenged an earlier one-point loss in overtime with an 81-69 win.
The Chiefs handled Greybull 57-41 and held off Big Horn 62-57.
Wind River is 1-6 overall and played in the same Foothills Classic last weekend. They dropped a 48-35 game to Big Horn, fell to Wright 79-52, and lost to Tongue River 72-42. Since the Cougars are in the Northwest 2-A Conference with Greybull they didn’t play the Buffs in the tournament.
Wyoming Indian came out blazing from the perimeter at the newly remodeled Cougar gym in Pavillion, hitting four treys in the opening minutes to race to a quick double-digit lead.
Cordell Spoonhunter hit the first of four 3-pointers on the game in the first period, with Adriano Brown and Heeyeniniitou Monroe-Black adding another.
The Chiefs tallied 21 points in the first period and remained balanced throughout the game.
Wind River couldn’t find the range outside and the Wyoming defense in the paint was impressive. Wambli Romero and Rowdy Shearer combined for three short range baskets and a pair of free throws, but Wyoming Indian steadily pulled away.
The 6-5 Shearer hit a pair of treys on the game to tally 14 points. Romero led the Cougars with 19.
For the Chiefs, the long range barrage was spread evenly across the roster. Darian Augustine, Parlayne Ferris, Tyson Soundingsides, and Jonathan Spoonhunter all hit 3-point shots.
Black-Monroe added a pair and Brad Little Yellow Man put on a show in the final minutes, coming off the bench to drain four 3-pointers on just five attempts.
The teams take a break until after New Year’s Day.
WIND RIVER 8 12 10 20 – 50
WYOMING INDIAN 21 18 24 22 – 85
Wind River – J Strock 1-2 1, Mato Amos 1 (1) 3-4 8, Ford David 2 1-4 5, Wambli Romero 4 (3) 2-4 19, Rowdy Shearer 2 (2) 4-6 14, Kyzaia Jones 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 (6) 12-22 50
Wyoming Indian – Darwin Gambler 3 0-0 6, Kelynn Mount 1 4-6 6, Ryan Martel 1 0-0 2, Darian Augustine (1) 0-0 3, Kenneth Addison 1 0-0 2, Parlayne Ferris 1 (1) 0-0 5, Heeyeniniitou Black-Monroe 6 (2) 2-2 20, Tyson Soundingsides 2 (1) 0-0 7, Cordell Spoonhunter (4) 0-0 12, Adriano Brown 1 0-0 2, Brad Little Yellow Man (4) 0-0 12, Jonathan Spoonhunter 1 (1) 2-2 7. Totals 17 (14) 9-11 85