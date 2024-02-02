Chiefs remain atop the West 2-A

The Wyoming Indian Chiefs remained unbeaten against Class 2-A West teams with a 79-48 win over visiting Shoshoni Thursday night at Alfred P. Redman gymnasium.

The Chiefs started a little slow, trading baskets with Shoshoni in the early going but pulled away late in the opening period, and added 48 points in the middle two periods to make it an easy Wyoming Indian win. Darian Augustine soared for a shot over Morgan Neil – h/t Randy Tucker

Darwin Gambler had a great night for the Chiefs, leading all scorers with 25 points. Gambler hit a single 3-pointer but dominated in the paint, scoring on post ups, drives down the lane, and a pair of acrobatic tip ins from above the rim.

Advertisement

Parlayne Ferris split the Shoshoni defense – h/t Randy Tucker

Cordell Spoonhunter joined him in double-figure scoring with 13 points. Spoonhunter is one of the purest jump shooters in the state and had five of his six shots come on pull up jump shots. Cordell Spoonhunter high on a jump shot over Morgan Neil – h/t Randy Tucker

The Wranglers were led by Quinton Clark and Braxton Mills, each with nine points. Tyson Soundingsides shot over the Wrangler defense – h/t Randy Tucker

The Chiefs have Friday off before making the trip up the Big Horn Basin to Cowley to play Rocky Mountain on Saturday. Cordell Spoonhuter took a shoulder from Aiden Jarvis on a drive – h/t Randy Tucker

Shoshoni travels to Basin Friday to play Class 1-A Riverside then hosts a solid Wright team on Saturday.

Advertisement

Aiden Jarvis and Oakley Hicks boxed in Heeyeniniitou Monroe-Black – h/t Randy Tucker

WYOMING INDIAN 20 23 25 11 – 79

SHOSHONI 8 15 11 14 – 48

Wyoming Indian – Darwin Gambler 10 (1) 2-2 25, Kelynn Mount 2 1-2 5, Ryan Martel 1 0-0 2, Darian Augustine 2 (1) 0-2 7, Kenneth Addison 1 0-0 2, Parlayne Ferris 1 (2) 0-0 8, Heeyeniniitou Monroe-Black 2 1-2 5, Tyson Soundingsides 1 0-0 2, Cordell Spoonhunter 5 (1) 0-0 13, Adriano Brown 1 0-0 2 Jonathan Spoonhunter 1 3-3 5, Hiram Magnan (1) 0-0 3. Totals 27 (6) 7-11 79

Advertisement

Shoshoni – Oakley Hicks 2 2-4 6, Aiden Jarvis 1 2-2 4, Stetson St. Clair 1 0-0 2, Andrew Garcia (1) 0-0 3, Carson Kisling 1 1-2 3, Quinton Clark 3 3-6 9, Landon Kasper 4 0-0 8, Morgan Neil 1 0-0 2, Braxton Mills 2 (1) 2-2 9, Bo Fowler 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 (2) 10-13 48