Challenge for Charities: Community Entry Services

(Lander, WY) – Challenge for Charities is currently underway and now is a great time to donate.

Join us in participating in the 13th Annual Challenge for Charities by donating today through July 10!

You can learn about the 52 participating nonprofits on our website. Here is a local organization doing some great work throughout Lander.

Why donate to Community Entry Services?

Community Entry Services (CES) is a pillar of support for 46 individuals with disabilities in the Lander area. We are dedicated to creating opportunities that promote independence, integration, and personal growth for people with disabilities, helping them lead fulfilling lives.

Right here in Lander, we provide a full array of services for our clients with developmental disabilities. Through a wide range of programs and services, CES addresses the diverse needs of individuals, including vocational training, residential support, social integration, and personalized assistance. By focusing on empowering our clients, CES ensures that everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential and actively participate in the community. 44% of our clients are even locally employed!

By donating to Community Entry Services, you directly contribute to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities, fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment within the community. Your generous contributions enable CES to expand our programs, provide necessary resources to our clients, enhance the overall quality of life for those we serve, and provide livable wages to our staff.

Did You Know?

Community Entry Services provides services to 141 adults with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries in the state of Wyoming. CES provides support to clients and their families with 24/7 care 365 days a year. A U.S. household with an adult with a disability must spend an additional 28% of their income to obtain the same standard of living as a household with no disability. People with disabilities live in poverty at more than twice the rate of people without disabilities.

Our Funding Sources

A significant amount of our operating income comes from state and federal services funding. However, state funding has not kept pace with the increased cost of living in Fremont County. Our 2023 fundraising strategy includes more private donations and grants. These funds ensure our wages are competitive and our staff are paid with respect to their experience and the work that they do. The staff are CES client’s primary resource and low turnover is a critical part of the success of our organization.

Facts About the People We Serve

Average age is 45 years

87% have a primary diagnosis of an Intellectual Disability

11% have a primary diagnosis of Acquired Brain Injury

2% have a primary diagnosis of Learning Disabilities

14% are non-ambulatory

2% have a visual impairment

2% have a hearing impairment

55% are male

45% are female

Why is Your Donation Critical?

CES clients have serious physical and cognitive impairments. Without help, they would lose their independence in our community.

How You Can Make a Difference!

Are you ready to take part in this incredible journey and make a lasting impact? Here’s how you can get involved:

Donate to CES: Visit the official Challenge for Charities donation portal and donate to Community Entry Services to get your donation matched through July 10th. Every dollar counts and brings us closer to achieving our goals.

Spread the Word: Share this blog post, along with the Challenge for Charities campaign, on your social media platforms. Encourage your friends, family, and colleagues to join in and support CES. Tag us at @ces_lander on Instagram and @ceslander on Facebook.

Volunteer: Consider offering your time and skills to Community Entry Services. Whether it’s organizing events, assisting with programs, or sharing your expertise, your involvement can make a meaningful difference. Learn more about how you can support CES by reaching out to Shawn Griffin at [email protected]

The Challenge for Charities in Lander, Wyoming, presents a remarkable opportunity for individuals and businesses to come together and support Community Entry Services. By donating, spreading the word, volunteering, or participating in the event, you become an agent of change, promoting inclusivity and transforming lives. Let’s embrace this challenge and create a brighter future, where every individual can thrive and contribute to their community. Together, we can make a difference and inspire others to do the same. Donate to Community Entry Services today and be a catalyst for positive change!

Learn more about CES at www.ces-usa.com and learn more about Challenge for Charities at www.landercommunityfoundation.org/challenge-for-charities-overview.

If you choose to join us in the 13th annual C4C fundraiser, fill out a donor form and designate your contribution to the organizations you choose to support. Mail a check payable to Lander Community Foundation, PO Box 1131, Lander, WY 82520 by July 10. Or donate online.

Email us at [email protected] or call 307-438-9247 if you have any questions.