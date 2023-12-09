Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees to meet Dec. 13

(Riverton, WY) – The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by Zoom video teleconference.

The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be preceded by a 5:30 p.m. dinner/work session regarding reorganization in ITECC 121 of the Intertribal Center.

To join the ZOOM meeting, use this link. For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#

Advertisement

NOTE: Visitors are asked to please avoid talking during the meeting, unless recognized by the Board Chair.

AGENDA:

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m.

II. EXECUTIVE SESSION (if needed)

Advertisement

III. WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION OF GUESTS

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. STUDENT, EMPLOYEE ASSOCIATION, WYOMING PBS, AND CWC FOUNDATION REPORTS

A. Student Senate

B. Professional Personnel Association

C. Classified Staff Association

D. The Faculty

E. Wyoming PBS

F. CWC Foundation

Advertisement

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Minutes – November 15, 2023, Regular Meeting

B. Acceptance of Bills – November 2023

C. Board Travel Budget

D. 24-25 Non-Academic and Academic Fee Schedule

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

VIII. NEW BUSINESS

A. Reorganization of the Board

Election of Officers

a. Chair

b. Vice Chair

c. Secretary

d. Treasurer

Appointment of Board Representatives

a. CWC Foundation Board

b. State Trustees Association

c. CWC BOCHES Representative

d. Teton County BOCES Representatives

Other Appointments/Designations

a. Designation of Official Depositories and Investment Agencies

b. Designation of Official Newspapers

c. Appointment of Legal Counsel

1) Acceptance of Non-Continuance of Board Attorney

2) Board Attorney Selection Process

d. Appointment of Audit Firm

e. Appointment of Assistant Treasurer

f. Appointment of Board Clerk

B. January 17 Community Dialogue Dinner Target Group

C. Bid Award Palo Alto Firewall Replacement

D. Bid Award Recommendation for Hydroponic Container Farm

E. Approval of Software Development Program

F. Personnel

Other Personnel Actions (as needed)

Human Resources Report

Advertisement

IX. ACCEPTANCE OF MONITORING REPORT

Student Learning Monitoring Report – Dr. Kathy Wells, Vice President for Academic Affairs

X. REPORTS

President’s Report

XI. NEXT REGULAR MEETING/SUGGESTED AGENDA ITEMS/ADDITIONAL TRUSTEE COMMENTS AND/OR REPORTS ON ADVANCEMENT IN THE COMMUNITY

A. CWC Foundation

B. Association of Community College Trustees

C. Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees

D. Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC)

E. CWC BOCHES

F. Teton County BOCES

G. Attendance at College Events

H. Other Engagement with Community to Advance College

XII. ADJOURNMENT: BOARD EVALUATION OF MEETING