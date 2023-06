From The children of Tom & Cecilia Kasper,

Should’ve been a 70th Wedding Anniversary celebration for Tom & Cecilia Kasper but since Cecilia passed away in April we are celebrating life, family and friends! Food will be provided but you BYOB!!

This will be held at:

689 Burma Rd.

Riverton, WY

June 24th starting at 11am!!

