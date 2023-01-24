Catch the Lander vs Riverton rivalry LIVE

(Fremont County, WY) – The Keeper of the Gold rivalry will be renewed in basketball today at Riverton High School! The Lander Tigers and Riverton Wolverines will square off for bragging rights a the right to have the trophy displayed in their trophy case.

The Lady Tigers currently hold the Keeper of the Gold after defeating Riverton last year 54-26. Lander has won the last three. Beforehand, Riverton won four straight. Both the Lady Tigers and Lady Wolverines are under .500 and looking for a spark for the rest of the season. Both teams will tip off at 6 p.m.

The Riverton boys reclaimed the victory over Lander last season after losing the last six times dating all the way back to 2018. Today, it will be a battle of top-ranked teams in their classification. Both currently sit third in the Wyopreps coaches and media basketball polls. Action will tip off at 7:30!

Advertisement

County 10 will have coverage of the Keeper of the Gold LIVE from Riverton High School on multiple platforms John Gabrielsen (voice of the Wolverines), and Wyatt Burichka (voice of the Lander Tigers) will have the call on one broadcast. The games will be on KOVE 1330 A.M. 107.7 F.M., also on 105.1 Jack F.M., and streaming video coverage on the County 10 YouTube and Facebook pages. Coverage will begin at 5:40 p.m.

You can stream the game by clicking here!