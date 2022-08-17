Canvass Board to meet Thursday

The results you are seeing on the county’s website are UNOFFICIAL. We have a small number of provisional ballots which will be reviewed by the canvass board. Write-in possibilities will be reviewed today and those will also be reviewed by the canvass board.

The canvass board meeting is scheduled on Thursday, August 18, 2022, beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Chambers at the County Courthouse in Lander. This is open to the public.

A Post Election Audit will be performed in the coming days, and that information will be posted on the County’s website, as can all unofficial election results.

Advertisement

A reminder, once the canvass is complete, all local partisan winners will advance to the General Election.

Municipal candidates will advance to the General as follows: If it is a vote for 1, then the top 2 will advance to the General Election. Similarly, if the office is a vote for 2, then 4 will advance to the General Election.

Primary Election Statistics:

Primary Election of 2022 (state and county office election year)

Total Votes Cast 11,991

Republican 11,294

Democrat 571

Non Partisan 126

The Primary Election of 2018 (same state and county office election year)

Total Voters 10,058

Republican 8,270

Democrat 1,598

Non Partisan 190

Advertisement

The Primary Election of 2020 (presidential election year)

Total Voters 10,675

Republican 8,037

Democrat 2,177

Non Partisan 461