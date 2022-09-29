Candidate forums being held in October

(Fremont County, WY) – The League of Women Voters of Fremont County and County 10 have teamed up again this election season to bring you live streams and/or recorded candidate forums.

The first candidate forum of the season was the Fremont County School District #1 Board of Trustees candidates on Sunday. Click here to watch the recording of the forum.

The next candidate forum will be on October 6 at 6 pm for House District 54. It will be held in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library. This forum will be live streamed.

On October 7, a Lander Mayor and Lander City Council candidate forum will be held in the auditorium at Lander Valley High School starting at 6 pm. There will not be a live stream for these candidate forums, but a recording will be shared the following day.

On October 13, there will be a Riverton Mayor and a House District 55 candidate forum starting at 6 pm at the Riverton Library. These forums will be live streamed.

On October 16, there will be a House District 33 candidate forum starting at 6 pm at the Frank B. Wise Building in Fort Washakie. This forum will be live streamed.

On October 17, there will be a second House District 33 candidate forum starting at 6 pm in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library. This forum will be live streamed.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to the start time, and the public is invited to attend the forums in-person.

County 10 does not endorse any political candidate and strictly separates news from advertising. To learn more about political advertising with County 10 or to submit election news, click here.