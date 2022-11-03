Calling all Entrepreneurs! Business Networking with Bootstrap Collaborative

Join us on Wednesday, November 9th for the Business Networking Encore Event by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. You will have the opportunity to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and be part of creating a robust, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

Enjoy refreshments and mingle with other entrepreneurs and business owners. Florian Herrmann of Herrmann Global will discuss marketing success and visit with attendees about the importance of collaboration and forming relationships within the local entrepreneurial community.

What: Business Networking

When: Wednesday, November 9th, 5-7 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Mark your calendar!

Next week, join us for an exciting workshop featuring Jennifer Marshall Weydeveld, Executive Director of Marketing & Public Relations at Central Wyoming College.

Marketing 101 WORKSHOP

Thursday, November 17, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.