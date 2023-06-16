Building in Public Workshop featuring Dallin Cooper on Tuesday

Join us for another fantastic workshop from the Bootstrap Collaborative on Tuesday, June 20th at 5:30 pm. This workshop will feature Dallin Cooper from County 10 and Marketlocal.

Build Your Audience While Building Your Business!

Building in Public is just what it sounds like: publicly sharing the process of building your business as you go – sometimes even before you have a product ready to sell! It’s all about building an audience who cares and is invested in what you’re doing and is one of the best ways to build a following, find team members, and even lure in potential investors. People love to feel like they’re part of exciting new things, and, when done well, Building In Public can help you create a base that’s super invested in your product and business and willing to be early adopters.

The workshop will focus on how you can Build In Public using examples of people who have done it successfully. We’ll talk about how to use social media and content creation to engage with your audience. We’ll also use hot-seat examples from business owners who are at the workshop to talk through how they could best make use of this incredible marketing and prospecting tool.

“Building in Public” WORKSHOP

Tuesday, June 20th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.