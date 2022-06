Budgets, public hearing, updates and more planned for Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene at 9 am on Tuesday, June 28 for their regular meeting.

The meeting can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here for the Zoom link. For audio-only, dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information Meeting ID: 865 6174 6798 Passcode: 882134.

Below is the current agenda, which can be updated at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. COMMUNICATIONS

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – TITLE III COUNTY FUND DISTRIBUTION

9:20 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS – RIVERVIEW CUTOFF PROJECT UPDATE

9:30 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN

A) MUSTANG MEADOWS SUBDIVISION, LOTS 27, 28, 29 & 30 RE-SUBDIVISION, LOTS 29A AND 30A RE-SUBDIVISION

B) WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY FACILITY SITING REGULATIONS

10:00 A.M.: WIND RIVER VISITOR’S COUNCIL EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR HELEN WILSON – PROPOSED BUDGET

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – BUDGET AMENDMENTS FOR FY 2021-2022 BUDGET

10:45 A.M.: FY 2022-2023 BUDGET

A) HEALTH INSURANCE RATES

B) ADOPTION OF E-911 BUDGET

C) ADOPTION OF FREMONT COUNTY BUDGET

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: