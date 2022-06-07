Budget approval, board member ethics policy revision, more set for tonight’s FCSD #1 School Board meeting

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 School Board will convene for a regular meeting tonight, 6:00 PM, in the district building located at 863 Sweetwater Street.

The meeting is open to the public, and can also be viewed via Zoom link, Meeting ID: 879 5813 6049 – Passcode: 556q9n.

You can also listen in via telephone by calling 253-215-8782, Meeting ID: 879 5813 6049 -Passcode: 698852.

Agenda items for the evening include: policy reviews for Unpaid Student Meal Debt, Board Member Ethics, Community Use of School Facilities, and Public Gifts/Donations to Schools; potential approval of a District Athletic Trainer position; potential approval of lunch price increases; potential approval of the Fremont County BOCHES 22-23 Budget; and much more.

The full agenda can be viewed here.