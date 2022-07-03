Brooks Lake Lodge celebrated its centennial Saturday

(Dubois, WY) – Brooks Lake Lodge celebrated its 100th birthday with music, good company, and delicious food on Saturday, July 2 with a free open-to-the-public party.
Folks came from not only Fremont and Teton counties, but all over Wyoming and out-of-state for a chance to check out this exclusive resort.
Visitors had the opportunity to explore the entire lodge, private cabins and enjoy law games while overlooking Brooks Lake.
Music and entertainment were provided by Lake String Quartet, Jess Camilla O’Neal and Jerry Bell.