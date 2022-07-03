Brooks Lake Lodge celebrated its centennial Saturday

(Dubois, WY) – Brooks Lake Lodge celebrated its 100th birthday with music, good company, and delicious food on Saturday, July 2 with a free open-to-the-public party.

Folks came from not only Fremont and Teton counties, but all over Wyoming and out-of-state for a chance to check out this exclusive resort. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Visitors had the opportunity to explore the entire lodge, private cabins and enjoy law games while overlooking Brooks Lake.

