Brett’s Business Builders “Sips & Sweets” is underway

(Riverton, WY) – Brett Watson’s vision continues as several of Riverton’s young entrepreneurs signed up for Brett’s Business Builders “Sips & Sweets” Summer program.

“We have about 8-10 kids so far,” said Kay Watson, mentioning that TeagAnn Higgs, the girl that inspired Brett’s vision for the young entrepreneur program was in attendance at the informational meeting held last Wednesday night. “We’ve come full circle! She was so proud and excited, and it was so cool to meet her.”

The next step for the program is to register and place mentees with mentors to create their business plans and to begin putting those plans in motion. Kay said that the ‘Sips & Sweets’ theme is not limited to just lemonade stands.

“It could be lemonade, cookies, cupcakes, brownies,” she said. “Anything you want to sell that you believe will accomplish your goals.” Kay Watson explains Brett’s Business Builder’s “Sips & Sweets” program to interested Mentors and Mentees.

BBB Mentees who register and complete the program requirements receive a Brett’s Business Builder certificate or “license” to display on their tables or stands, showing that they went through the program with their mentor.

There is still time to sign up as a “Sips & Sweets” Mentee, or as a BBB Mentor to be placed with a mentee. After this Wednesday, May 25, the BBB Committee will be matching Mentors and Mentees in order to begin the training.

“We can still accept Mentees/Mentors after this date,” Kay said, “however, we will be scheduling times for Mentors to meet with their Mentees in early June.”

Kay continued to say that if the kids already have a stand, they are welcome to use them. This year, BBB will provide “seed money” to help the participants get started, as well as tables and some art supplies to help with the creation of their stands. First Interstate Bank has donated funds and starter backpacks that include the registration and budget examples. Donation and sponsorship opportunities are available for any and all local businesses to help in supporting BBB Mentees with associated costs.

TeagAnn and Saylor are excited to start Brett’s Business Builders “Sips & Sweets” summer entrepreneurship program.

After the program is off the ground and the stands are ready, the locations of the certified BBB stands will be posted on the website so that the public will know when and where to visit and support the Mentees. Local businesses can also host a BBB Mentee in their stores. TeagAnn Higgs’ lemonade stand was the inspiration for the late Brett Watson’s vision for Brett’s Business Builders. Photo from Brett’s “Riverton, above and beyond what you’ve heard” Facebook page.

The Riverton Happy Days Committee announced that Mentees are also welcome to set up their stands at Riverton Happy Days on July 9, free of charge. There are other Riverton events and opportunities throughout the summer where the Mentees can set up their stands beyond their own daily/weekly spots, such as Sugar Beats Entertainment’s City Park Concert Series scheduled on June 24 and July 22.

BBB Mentees will also be setting up their stands for a grand finale event on National Lemonade Day, August 20 in Riverton City Park.

For more information and for Mentees and Mentors to sign up for “Sips & Sweets”, visit: BrettsBusinessBuilders.org