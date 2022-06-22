Brett’s Business Builders young entrepreneurs launch their businesses

(Riverton, WY) The Brett’s Business Builders Committee and Mentors announce that the first of their young entrepreneurs have passed all the requirements in developing their Business Plans and Budgets, and have earned their seed money for their BBB License.

“Please keep an eye out for the BBB License on their booths and tables around Riverton,” said BBB Committee Chairperson Kay Watson,” and please help these wonderful kids reach their goals!”

The Committee thanks BBB Mentors Mitch Johnson, Shelle Anderson, Paige Wood, Tyler Watson, Butch Cassidy, “and all who helped bring this to fruition for Brett,” she said. “It’s not too late to sign up. If we have more sign up, we’ll be happy to take them.”

Information about Brett’s Business Builders can be found at BrettsBusinessBuilders.org. Interested Mentors and Mentees can e-mail [email protected] for BBB registration forms.

BBB Mentor Shelle Anderson will be taking photos of the Mentees and their licenses in her studio at 612 E. Main on Wednesday, June 29 from 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Kay expresses her thanks to “all who have been so instrumental in getting this dream into reality!”